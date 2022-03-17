Teacher turns ‘Apple Fried Apple’ misnomer into non-profit organization

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you know anything about Southern cooking, you understand there’s no shame in hearing the words apple and fried in the same sentence.

But Darian “Dee” Holt had no thought of food when these words popped up in his 6th grade science class about a year ago inside Smilow Prep Charter School.

He walked into class carrying his black, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, briefcase.

Students asked him what the Greek letters meant.

“I said Alpha Phi Alpha,” Holt laughed. “And I don’t know if it’s the southern accent or what, but they said, ‘Apple fried apple?’ and I said ‘No, no!’” Holt chuckled.

The kids did what kids do best - had fun with it.

“They kept on joking with me throughout the year. Every time they see me, they’d say, ‘Hey Mr. Apple fried apple!’” Holt grinned. “So, I went with it!”

Students even made up their own line names.

“There was Apple Sauce, Apple Jacks, Candy Apple. I got shirts. On-field day, they had their reveal or probate show. We put it on social media, and people fell in love with it.”

Over a million people fell in love! And, not just any people but celebrities like comedian, actor, and talk show host Nick Cannon, who flew Holt to New York to share the story.

“Mr. D!” Cannon said. “I hear you and your class are fans of Wild n’ Out, and you incorporated one of our games into your curriculum,” Cannon asked Holt.

The game is called Family Reunion, where each team roasts the other. The best roast wins.

Holt remixed the game, singing, “At the class reunion, who we introducing, who we introducing,” he sang in the viral video. “This my 6th-grade class and they looking for attention. Yeah, you laughing now, but you all finna get detention.”

Nick Cannon introduced the second video where a girl in the class snapped back, “At the class reunion, who we introducing, who we introducing,” the student sang. “This my teacher Holt; some ladies think he look like a snack, but in my opinion, his hairline too far back!”

“They didn’t come at the hairline, did they!” Cannon laughed.

What started as a laughing matter is now a non-profit, youth organization where Holt teaches minority students about service, sisterhood, brotherhood, academic excellence, and the importance of scholarships - what Greek organizations represent.

And several corporations, including Snapple, Motts Applesauce, Dole, Popeyes, and others, have reached out to Apple Fried Apple, Incorporated, about a possible partnership.

Holt is now writing the future of the organization and hoping students see how a few words can reach and impact the world.

“Like, I want them to get into the mindset of going to college and seeing what they can achieve and do in the community. They can reach for the stars and do anything they wanna do. They change the world,” Holt smiled.

