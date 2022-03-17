Woman killed, two men seriously injured in Warren County car crash

WARREN Co, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was killed and two were seriously injured in a two-vehicle car crash in Warren County around 4 p.m. Thursday.

The Highway Patrol says that two vehicles, a Honda Accord and Toyota pickup, collided on Highway 27 near Paxton Road.

The drivers of the Accord and pickup were transported to the hospital. A passenger in the Honda, Kiley Goulette, 30, was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Accord, John-Taylor Burton, 30, and the driver of the Tacoma, Justin Gilliland, 28, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is now under investigation.

Posted by Vicksburg Daily News on Thursday, March 17, 2022

