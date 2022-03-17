One person killed, two injured in Warren County car crash

WARREN Co, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was killed and two were injured in a two-vehicle car crash in Warren County, according to the Vicksburg Daily News.

Highway Patrol told Vicksburg Daily News that two vehicles, a Honda Accord and Toyota pickup, collided on Highway 27 near Paxton Road.

The drivers of the Accord and pickup were transported to the hospital. A passenger in the Honda was pronounced dead.

The incident was reported to troopers after 4 p.m.

The crash is now under investigation.

Posted by Vicksburg Daily News on Thursday, March 17, 2022

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.