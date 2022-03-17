One person killed, two injured in Warren County car crash
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT
WARREN Co, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was killed and two were injured in a two-vehicle car crash in Warren County, according to the Vicksburg Daily News.
Highway Patrol told Vicksburg Daily News that two vehicles, a Honda Accord and Toyota pickup, collided on Highway 27 near Paxton Road.
The drivers of the Accord and pickup were transported to the hospital. A passenger in the Honda was pronounced dead.
The incident was reported to troopers after 4 p.m.
The crash is now under investigation.
