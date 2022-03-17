Mississippi parents in jail after 4-month-old airlifted to Memphis hospital

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo infant is in a Memphis hospital and the parents are in the Lee County Jail.

On Saturday, police were told that a 4-month-old infant had been taken to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center. The child had to be airlifted to LeBonheur in Memphis.

Tupelo police went to Memphis to continue the investigation. That investigation led them to the child’s parents: Megan Riley and Janson Nabors, both of Tupelo.

Riley and Nabors were arrested and charged with felony child abuse. A judge has set their bond at $1 million apiece.

Lee County Youth Court and Mississippi Child Protective Services have joined TPD in the investigation.

The child’s condition is reportedly improving, but still critical.

