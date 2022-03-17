Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Man accused of multiple credit card frauds across the City of Ridgeland

Man accused of multiple credit card frauds across the city of Ridgeland
Man accused of multiple credit card frauds across the city of Ridgeland(Ridgeland Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland police need your help identifying a man accused of multiple credit card frauds across the city.

All the crimes happened earlier this month.

You can call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or Ridgeland police at (601) 856-5210 with any information.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi’s first-of-its-kind Chick-fil-A opens in Ridgeland, why it’s rare
Victims identified after ‘ambush’ on Locksley Drive in Jackson
Doctor: ‘Stealth Omicron’ could impact Mississippi in two weeks
Doctor: ‘Stealth Omicron’ could impact Mississippi in two weeks
His car wouldn't start, until a mechanic took this GPS disabler device off his car.
Dealer’s GPS disabler leaves driver stranded two years after paying off car
Sunset on Lake Caroline
Here’s what permanent Daylight Saving Time would mean for Mississippi sunrises, sunsets

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
JPD hosts motorcycle officer survival training
JPD hosts motorcycle officer survival training
‘Prove ‘Em Wrong’ signs show up mysteriously in Jackson. They are a message to the youth.
‘Prove ‘Em Wrong’ signs show up mysteriously in Jackson. They are a message to the youth.
‘Prove ‘Em Wrong’ signs show up mysteriously in Jackson. They are a message to the youth.
‘Prove ‘Em Wrong’ signs show up mysteriously in Jackson. They are a message to the youth.