Man accused of multiple credit card frauds across the city of Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland police need your help identifying a man accused of multiple credit card frauds across the city.

All the crimes happened earlier this month.

You can call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or Ridgeland police at (601) 856-5210 with any information.

