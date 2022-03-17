Man accused of multiple credit card frauds across the City of Ridgeland
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland police need your help identifying a man accused of multiple credit card frauds across the city.
All the crimes happened earlier this month.
You can call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or Ridgeland police at (601) 856-5210 with any information.
