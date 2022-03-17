JPD hosts motorcycle officer survival training

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department hosted a survival training for motorcycle officers Wednesday afternoon.

At least five other agencies participated, including the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and Highway Patrol.

JPD Spokesperson Sam Brown says JPD has about eight motorcycle officers, which is about the same as most of the other agencies in the metro-area.

He says the training is designed to teach the officers how to respond to threats and use their motorcycle as cover.

“A lot of people don’t realize that when they’re out there on traffic stops, it’s very dangerous situation,” he said. “And, you know, when you’re on this two-wheeled vehicle, you have limited resources as far as your cover is concerned just in case something goes bad.”

Brown says JPD hosted the training because one of the department’s officers is a certified instructor and President of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Association.

