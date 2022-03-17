Jackson City Council considering spending $700K in ARPA funds for violence prevention

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another chunk of Jackson’s ARPA funds could be going to fight crime.

This time, the money would not go to boosting police pay, but creating a new office to help stop crime on the front end – the Office of Public Safety/Violence Prevention.

The idea was presented to the council recently by the People’s Advocacy Institute, which is led by Rukia Lumumba, the mayor’s sister.

The group is proposing the city set aside $700,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to fund the office for two years and to provide grants to community partners to help in violence interruption efforts.

Lumumba, who spoke at a Jackson City Council Public Safety Ad-Hoc Committee meeting last month, said People’s Advocacy Institute is not asking for the money or control of the money but is offering help to the city in setting up the office.

“We want to be a part of that process, to ensure that it’s done with integrity and that it’s done consistently in a way where you all can feel proud, our city can be proud and where we can have actual safety,” she said.

Ward Six Councilman Aaron Banks, a proponent of the idea, said the funding would help address one of Jackson’s two major crises - crime.

The city is set to receive more than $42 million in ARPA dollars, which will be doled out in two tranches. The first tranche of more than $21 million was awarded last summer. The remaining $21 million is expected to be allocated to the city early this summer.

So far, the city has spent about $12.7 million on water infrastructure, as well as more than $5 million to give police and firefighters a bump in pay. Meanwhile, More than $1 million has been given to the Jackson Convention Complex.

The council is considering setting aside more funds for crime even as state leaders are hopeful Jackson will use its remaining ARPA dollars to address water and sewer needs.

In fact, one bill authored by Rep. Shanda Yates would have counted on Jackson using the roughly $26 million or so in ARPA remaining to help fund immediate water and sewer system upgrades.

The legislation, H.B. 1031, which passed the House, would have set up a special account in the Department of Finance and Administration to help fund city water and sewer upgrades. Plans were that $40 million in state ARPA dollars would be put in that account as part of a separate appropriations bill.

However, the future of 1031 is uncertain. It was re-written in the Senate and is expected to go to a conference committee.

Banks, though, said public safety is as big of an issue for the city as its other crisis - infrastructure. “We have a two-front crisis – public works and public safety,” he said. “Council members want to take a stab to deal with public safety and public works.”

The councilman said before any ARPA dollars would be provided, the council would have to vet a proposal from the administration.

“It would be up to the administration to define what such a department would look like,” he said.

In February, representatives of the People’s Advocacy Institute spoke with the council, shared their ideas on such an office, saying that it would help take some of the burdens off of the Jackson Police Department.

“A huge part of the consensus is that we ask (the) police to do too much. Police cannot be mental health providers, domestic violence negotiators, conflict resolution facilitators, all while attending to crimes that have been committed,” said Brooke Floyd, a coordinator with the Jackson People’s Assembly and People’s Advocacy Institute. “These are expectations that no person or department, for that matter, can handle alone.”

“They are telling us they need the community and now is the time for us to listen and invest in communities, instead of making police jobs impossible.”

PAI is proposing the council set aside $700,000 over the next two years to fund the office - $200,000 the first year and $500,000 the second.

As part of the program, funds going to the office would be awarded to community and neighborhood groups who work in violence interruption, or stopping crimes before they happen.

Floyd said efforts PIA has already launched some violence interruption programs in the city, and those have paid off.

In April 2021, for instance, PIA launched the Operation Good Cure Violence Program in the Oak Forest Community of South Jackson.

The area encompasses territory running from Belvedere Drive and McDowell Road to Woody Drive South and Wooddell Drive West, she said.

“We hired and trained six violence interrupters in the mediation and de-escalation, the Cure Violence global curriculum... engaged in door-to-door and block-to-block canvassing of the zone for nine months daily during evening and late-night hours,” she said.

Those efforts, coupled with a summer youth program, a community unity day, and a partnership with the Oak Forest Community Center, led to 213 days of no gun violence in the 45-block zone, she said.

Several council members seemed amenable to the idea.

“I’m going to fully support your program going forward,” Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley said. “We have to have something that works. In my ward, I’m talking to parents of 14-year-olds of kids that have been killed... I’m hearing gunfire on the next street over from where I live... My community leaders are seeing the same thing and experiencing the same thing that I experienced.”

“I’ll support this program or anything else that works.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.