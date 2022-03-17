Hearing slated for Monday, March 21 in case that determines who picks up Jackson’s trash

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A hearing is slated for Monday in a case that could help determine who will pick up Jackson residents’ trash for the next year.

Special Judge Jess Dickinson has set a hearing for 2 p.m., Monday, March 21, in Hinds County Chancery Court in Lumumba v. Jackson City Council.

The hearing comes just days before Jackson’s current waste-hauling contract expires.

For months, the mayor and the council have been at odds over who will take over trash pickups beginning April 1.

Motions to be heard are the ones filed by Waste Management of Mississippi and Waste Disposal Systems LLC.

Earlier this month, the mayor filed suit against the council asking the court to find that the council members do not have the authority to negotiate or execute contracts for solid waste and that they do not have the authority to amend the mayor’s recent executive order declaring an emergency over garbage collections.

In its motion to intervene in the case, Waste Management is asking the court to direct the mayor to enter into talks with the firm on a potential waste-hauling contract.

Waste Management was one of three firms that responded to the city’s October 2021 request for proposals to pick up residential solid waste. The council voted down the firm that scored highest during the RFP evaluation process. An attorney for Waste Management argues that the mayor should now enter into talks with them because his client’ss proposal scored second-best.

The hearing will be conducted via Zoom.

