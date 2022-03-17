Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Former Rankin Co. deputy tax collector gets 3 years house arrest in embezzlement case

Tiffany Loftin, a former deputy clerk in the Rankin County tax collector's office, has been...
By Anthony Warren
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A former Rankin County deputy tax collector will spend the next three years on house arrest after pleading guilty to embezzlement in Rankin County Circuit Court, according to State Auditor Shad White.

Tiffany Loftin was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with 12 years of those suspended and three years of house arrest, according to the Rankin County Circuit Clerk’s office. Upon completion of house arrest, she will be required to submit to five years of supervised probation.

The sentence was handed down earlier this month by Circuit Judge Brad Mills.

In November, Loftin was arrested by agents with the auditor’s office and was accused of embezzling nearly $6,000 from residents who paid their county trash collection fees in cash.

The case was turned over to the auditor by Rankin County Tax Collector Caroline Gilbert.

“The theft of taxpayer’s money is unacceptable, and we want it to be known that there are serious consequences for embezzlement in Mississippi,” White said. “I am thankful to the investigators and prosecutors for their hard work.”

Loftin is now a convicted felon and will no longer be able to handle public money again, White said.

