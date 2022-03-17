Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: STORMS EARLY FRIDAY MORNING

By Dave Roberts
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -⛈️After a beautiful day, storms are likely after midnight and ending by around 8am.  It will not storm that entire time, but there will be the risk as storms pass through the area.  The highest likelihood is for damaging wind and hail overnight.  Lows tonight will be in the 60s. 

After morning storms Friday, skies will clear with highs in the upper 70s. 

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the 60s after morning lows in the 40s.  Sunday will start in the 40s, but warm nicely into the middle 70s with sunshine.  Spring is official 10:33am Sunday. 

The next storm system will arrive Monday night through Wednesday.  The severe threat remains questionable as it’s far enough away on the calendar and this system has not formed yet.  Rainfall over the next 7 days could total an inch or more in some spots. 

Southeast wind at 15mph tonight and southwest at 20mph Friday.  Average high is 70 and the average low is 47.  Sunrise is 7:07am and the sunset is 7:10pm.

