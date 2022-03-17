Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: quiet & warm this afternoon before rain/storm chances arrive overnight

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A beautiful and bright afternoon is in store for central MS! Skies will be mostly sunny through most of our Thursday as temperatures warm to the middle to possibly upper 70s within the next few hours. Clouds will begin to build back in across the region tonight ahead of our next weather maker, which will also bring in rain and storms as well. Scattered showers and storms capable of producing heavy rain and lightning will likely become widespread shortly after midnight until around daybreak Friday morning. A few storms could turn severe during this time where gusty winds, hail, and possibly a brief tornado to the south will be possible.

Most of the showers and storms will shift to the east by the mid-morning hours on Friday as we trend drier through the rest of the day. Sunshine will begin to break out by tomorrow with highs rebounding back to the 70s. Temperatures overnight into Saturday morning will drop to the 40s under mostly clear skies.

Saturday will be slightly cooler behind the system with highs in the 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. We will quickly warm back up to the mid 70s by Sunday before upper 70s to near 80-degree temperatures arrive by early next week. Data continues to suggest another storm system will track into the region by Tuesday. Strong to severe storms could also be possible during this time. More details on this potential are to come closer to time. Stay tuned for more updates!

