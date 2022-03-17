First Alert Forecast: quiet & warm this afternoon before rain/storm chances arrive overnight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A beautiful and bright afternoon is in store for central MS! Skies will be mostly sunny through most of our Thursday as temperatures warm to the middle to possibly upper 70s within the next few hours. Clouds will begin to build back in across the region tonight ahead of our next weather maker, which will also bring in rain and storms as well. Scattered showers and storms capable of producing heavy rain and lightning will likely become widespread shortly after midnight until around daybreak Friday morning. A few storms could turn severe during this time where gusty winds, hail, and possibly a brief tornado to the south will be possible.

A beautiful and bright St. Patrick's Day is in store for central MS this afternoon!🌤️ Temperatures will climb to the middle & potentially upper 70s here within the next few hours.



While today will be dry, rain & storm chances will return overnight into Friday morning. #mswx pic.twitter.com/HqjGVt9N4Y — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) March 17, 2022

Most of the showers and storms will shift to the east by the mid-morning hours on Friday as we trend drier through the rest of the day. Sunshine will begin to break out by tomorrow with highs rebounding back to the 70s. Temperatures overnight into Saturday morning will drop to the 40s under mostly clear skies.

Saturday will be slightly cooler behind the system with highs in the 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. We will quickly warm back up to the mid 70s by Sunday before upper 70s to near 80-degree temperatures arrive by early next week. Data continues to suggest another storm system will track into the region by Tuesday. Strong to severe storms could also be possible during this time. More details on this potential are to come closer to time. Stay tuned for more updates!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.