Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Ben Howland out at Mississippi State

The bulldogs take on Florida International. A Conference-USA opponent who can be a nice first...
The bulldogs take on Florida International. A Conference-USA opponent who can be a nice first test to shake off the rust.(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Ben Howland will not be returning as head coach of Mississippi State men’s basketball.

The school announced Howland is done as head coach of the Bulldogs after seven seasons.

“We are appreciative of the time and effort Coach Howland devoted in leading our men’s basketball program,” Athletic Director John Cohen said. “We thank him for his investment in the lives of our student-athletes and pouring his heart and soul into our program from the day he arrived in Starkville. There’s no question he left our program better than he found it. MSU owes a debt of gratitude to Coach Howland, and we have the utmost respect for him as a coach and person. Coach Howland is one of the best basketball minds in the country and a future College Basketball Hall of Famer. He and his wife Kim have been tremendous ambassadors to Mississippi State and the Starkville community during their seven years here. On behalf of the entire Mississippi State Family, we wish them the absolute best.”

Howland was hired in 2015 and the Bulldogs went 134-98 with one NCAA Tournament appearance and three NIT appearances during his time there.

MSU went 18-15 in 2021-22 and finished 10th in the SEC.

Cohen says a national search to find their new head coach is now underway.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi’s first-of-its-kind Chick-fil-A opens in Ridgeland, why it’s rare
Sunset on Lake Caroline
Here’s what permanent Daylight Saving Time would mean for Mississippi sunrises, sunsets
His car wouldn't start, until a mechanic took this GPS disabler device off his car.
Dealer’s GPS disabler leaves driver stranded two years after paying off car
David Merideth
Ridgeland lawyer files lawsuit against Vladimir Putin for $10B
Doctor: ‘Stealth Omicron’ could impact Mississippi in two weeks
Doctor: ‘Stealth Omicron’ could impact Mississippi in two weeks

Latest News

Alexis Roberts overcoming the odds at JSU
Ole Miss plays host to the 2021 Oxford Regional in the NCAA baseball tournament.
Ole Miss number 1 in nation in new D1Baseball poll
Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims
State pitchers Sims, Simmons lost for season with elbow injuries
Jackson State Men's Basketball Head Coach Mo Williams
Jackson State introduces Mo Williams as head basketball coach