Belhaven voters to determine fate of proposed ‘community improvement district’ April 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Belhaven voters will soon decide whether they’ll pay additional property taxes to fund security and other neighborhood improvements.

Voters will head to the polls on April 5 to cast ballots to authorize the creation of the Belhaven Community Improvement District (CID).

Precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and all voters in the proposed boundaries of the district will be eligible to vote.

“Anybody registered to vote will go to the same polling place they would in a typical election, except for the 10 people that live on North State Street,” said Greater Belhaven Foundation Executive Director Casey Creasey. “They’ll vote at the fire station.”

Belhaven’s CID would be the first in the capital city and would take in more than 1,700 properties running from Riverside Drive in the north to High Street in the south. East to west, the district would run from I-55 to North State Street. It also takes in residences at 2-10 Park Avenue and 1501 and 1543 North State.

Polling locations include:

Precinct 1 - Eudora Welty Library, 300 North State St.

Precinct 8 - Fire Station No. 5, 1810 North State St.

Precinct 9 - Belhaven University library, 1500 Peachtree St.

Absentee ballots can be cast from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 26, and Saturday, April 2 at the Jackson Municipal Court.

One question will be on the ballot: “Shall residents within the Greater Belhaven Community Improvement District establish a special local improvement assessment district through an additional property tax of 6 mils?”

If 60 percent or more of voters say yes, a special 6-mil property tax will be added to homes and businesses within the district. Funds generated by the new tax would go solely to improvements within the CID, such as additional security and neighborhood beautification.

The tax would generate around $207,000 annually.

According to the first-year plan, 20 percent of funds would go toward master planning; 50 percent would go toward public safety; 10 percent would go to placemaking and capital improvements; 5 percent would go toward blight elimination, and 15 percent would go toward management and auditing work.

A link to the plan can be found on the Greater Belhaven Foundation’s website. It has been approved by the city.

In the following years, 2 percent of CID funds would go to master planning and 18 percent would go to management and auditing.

Meanwhile, 20 percent of CID funds would go to capital improvements/placemaking and 10 percent would go to blight elimination.

“The extra money... will really help the neighborhood in so many different ways, primarily with the largest chunk going to security - something that has been at the forefront of everyone’s mind,” Creasey said. “This will really help address some of the issues and help us move forward with traffic calming measures, cameras, lighting, everything people talked about in the surveys they sent back. This will help us implement that.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.