Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

American among civilians killed in Russian attack in Ukraine

President Biden responds to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's direct appeal for more U.S. help for Ukraine.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department confirmed Thursday that an American citizen was killed in a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv.

The department did not immediately confirm the identity of the American, who was at least the second U.S. citizen to be killed in the conflict, after the killing of journalist and filmmaker Brent Renaud last week.

Chernihiv police said on Facebook there was a heavy artillery attack on the city and a U.S. citizen was among the civilians killed.

In Chernihiv, a city north of Kyiv, the capital, at least 53 people had been brought to morgues over the past 24 hours, killed during heavy Russian air attacks and ground fire, the local governor, Viacheslav Chaus, told Ukrainian TV on Thursday.

Caption

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi’s first-of-its-kind Chick-fil-A opens in Ridgeland, why it’s rare
Sunset on Lake Caroline
Here’s what permanent Daylight Saving Time would mean for Mississippi sunrises, sunsets
His car wouldn't start, until a mechanic took this GPS disabler device off his car.
Dealer’s GPS disabler leaves driver stranded two years after paying off car
David Merideth
Ridgeland lawyer files lawsuit against Vladimir Putin for $10B
Doctor: ‘Stealth Omicron’ could impact Mississippi in two weeks
Doctor: ‘Stealth Omicron’ could impact Mississippi in two weeks

Latest News

FILE - A man with a protective mask smokes a cigarette while waiting for a bus in Detroit,...
US adult smoking rate fell during first year of pandemic
A mugshot of Brittney Griner in Russian custody was released by Russian media.
Russian media: Arrest of WNBA star Brittney Griner extended to May 19
Over the weekend, Chicago dyed its river green, after doing so without much fanfare last year...
St. Patrick’s Day parades turn pandemic blues Irish green
The House vote was 424-8. The Senate is expected to take up the measure soon for final passage.
House votes to further restrict Russian trade after invasion
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 5 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate