WLBT’s Things To Know 3/16/22: Stealth Omicron, Chick-Fil-A, and Zelenskyy to face Congress

1. Stealth Omicron

Just as several cities and departments in Mississippi drop some of the last COVID-19 mandates and restrictions, a new variant is on the rise across the pond. Across the Magnolia State, the number of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and COVID-19 deaths continue to drop. And in response, cities like Jackson dropped their remaining restrictions and mandates. But is it too soon? “We’re seeing a couple of very irritating things going on right now, just as we are opening things up and removing restrictions, which are appropriate as these numbers go down,” Medical Director of Infectious Disease for Baptist Medical Health Care, Dr. Stephen Threlkeld, said. That irritation is the BA. 2 variant, also known at “Stealth Omicron,” which has caused the positivity rate in the U.K. and Europe to increase by 50% over the last 7 days with hospitalizations increasing too.

2. Chick-Fil-A

A popular chicken chain is expanding in Mississippi. A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is opening for business near Costco in Ridgeland on Wednesday, March 16 at 6 a.m. It’s the first location in the state with a two-lane drive-thru that wraps around the entire building. While cool, that’s not what makes it rare. In place of the traditional first 100 people in line to get free food for a year, Chick-fil-A Ridgeland has identified 100 local heroes making an impact in the community and will surprise the recipients with free Chick-fil-A for a year. Now, that’s pretty special too, but there’s another reason this expansion is uncommon. It’s because of Chris Rosson, the Mississippi-raised owner and operator, celebrating 40 years as a Chick-fil-A franchise owner in this community. This will be his second store location.

3. Zelenskyy to face Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the U.S. Congress, the actor-turned-wartime leader’s latest video speech as he uses the West’s great legislative bodies as a global stage to orchestrate support against Russia’s crushing invasion. Zelenskyy’s livestreamed address Wednesday into the U.S. Capitol will be among the most important in a very public strategy in which he has invoked Winston Churchill, Hamlet and the power of world opinion in his fight to stop Russia. Nearing the three-week mark in an ever-escalating war, Zelenskyy has used his campaign to implore allied leaders to “close the sky” to prevent the Russian airstrikes that are devastating his country. It has also put Zelenskyy at odds with President Joe Biden, whose administration has stopped short of providing a no-fly zone or the transfer of military jets from neighboring Poland as the U.S. seeks to avoid a direct confrontation with Russia.

