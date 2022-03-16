Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Silver Alert issued for 45-year-old Corinth woman

Silver Alert issued for 45-year-old Corinth woman
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 45-year-old Tammy Lynn Hicks of Corinth.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CORINTH, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 45-year-old Tammy Lynn Hicks of Corinth.

She is described as four feet nine inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen Tuesday, February 22 around 1:30 p.m. on West Capitol Street at the Greyhound Station in Hinds County on a bus going to Memphis, Tennessee.

Family members say Tammy Lynn Hicks suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Tammy Lynn Hicks, contact the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 286-5521.

