Ridgeland seeking $1.7 million to construct trail along Lake Harbour Drive

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Relief could be on the way for walkers, joggers, and other pedestrians who travel along Lake Harbour Drive in Ridgeland.

The city is applying for a $1.7 million transportation alternatives grant through the Central Mississippi Planning and Development District (CMPDD).

If approved, the grant would provide about two-thirds of the money needed to construct a one-mile, paved pathway that would connect existing trails that end at Old Canton Road and Spillway Road.

“We have one going from Old Canton Road to Highland Colony Parkway, but there is a gap from Old Canton Road going east to where the multi-use trail built by Pearl River Valley ends,” Mayor Gene McGee said. “We have a large number of residents and businesses who requested we... add a trail in that area.”

Between Old Canton and Spillway, Lake Harbour averages around 21,000 vehicles a day, according to Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic counts.

The grant application was approved at the board of aldermen’s Tuesday meeting.

The application now will be turned into CMPDD, which will consider it and other applications it receives for the funding.

Applications must be received by March 31. Once received, they will be reviewed by the group’s policy committee. Funding will likely be awarded in May, CMPDD’s website states.

“The federal requirement is that the funding goes to projects and is based on select criteria,” CMPDD Chief Executive Officer Mike Monk said. “The goal is to fund the ones that are in the most need or will be used the most.”

Monk expects to receive about 10 or so applications for the trail funding.

He says, depending on applications, the agency could help pay for as many as half of the projects.

It’s unclear how much, if any of the funding, Ridgeland will receive, with the full amount of grant money available being just $1.7 million.

McGee said Ridgeland will look at other ways to pay for the project if the grant is not approved or approved only in part.

According to its application, the city of nearly 23,800 people is prepared to put up $800,000 in matching dollars.

Meanwhile, the city is looking at adding trails in other parts of town as well.

In all, Ridgeland has about 30 miles of paved multi-use pathways, in addition to marked bicycle lanes along many roadways.

“We’ve had requests for areas on the west side of town. We’d like to connect the area along Highland Colony Parkway where the trail crosses and goes south to Old Agency Parkway,” McGee said. “We’re also looking at Steed Road. There are several places we want to continue to look at.”

