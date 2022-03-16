Ridgeland city leaders move one step closer on voting whether to issue funds to public library

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - On Tuesday, city leaders in Ridgeland moved one step closer toward deciding on whether to issue more than $100,000 to the public library for operational funds.

The board spent an hour in executive session reviewing the proposed library services contract and the memorandum of understanding.

Mayor Gene McGee said three aldermen will meet with an attorney to look into adding a few more things into the contract. The mayor said he doesn’t know the specifics of what’s wanting to be added.

However, McGee said this will be discussed during a meeting next Thursday, where he also expects a vote to be made on this matter.

“There are some things that the board wants in the memorandum of understanding that they’d like to have added, so I think they’ll be very reasonable,” said McGee. “Things will be added, but they wanted to put those in writing so they could vote on them. I think the board is serious about trying to get this matter resolved for the betterment of Ridgeland and citizens.”

This stems from McGee threatening to withhold $110,000 from the library. He made this decision after getting complaints about LGBTQ books being on display.

Since that time, a non-profit organization called Friends of the Ridgeland Library raised more than $112,000 to go towards the library.

Workers with the library say that money will only be good enough to help them stay open through this fiscal year, which is the end of September.

Tuesday night the board voted to go into recess until its next meeting where they will address and likely vote on this matter. That meeting will be next Thursday at 6 p.m.

