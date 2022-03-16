Mississippi’s first-of-its-kind Chick-fil-A opens in Ridgeland, why it’s rare

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular chicken chain is expanding in Mississippi.

A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is opening for business near Costco in Ridgeland on Wednesday, March 16 at 6 a.m.

It’s the first location in the state with a two-lane drive-thru that wraps around the entire building.

While cool, that’s not what makes it rare.

In place of the traditional first 100 people in line to get free food for a year, Chick-fil-A Ridgeland has identified 100 local heroes making an impact in the community and will surprise the recipients with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

Now, that’s pretty special too, but there’s another reason this expansion is uncommon.

It’s because of Chris Rosson, the Mississippi-raised owner and operator, celebrating 40 years as a Chick-fil-A franchise owner in this community. This will be his second store location.

Sure, the stores he’s run have been among the busiest in the nation, but he’s also remained active in giving back to Mississippi, the only place he’s called home.

Rosson’s parents were born and raised in Holmes County, and he attended South Natchez High School around the 70s before his family to Florida, where he fell in love with Chick-fil-A in college.

“I ate there for five days a week, every week, and loved the food,” Rosson smiled.

Eating that much chicken, it’s no surprise that a young Rosson got to know the owner by name; and that business owner helped Rosson with different ministries and projects while in college.

Years later, Rosson’s family moved to Louisiana, and his brother started working for a Chick-fil-A.

And guess who went back to eating chicken nearly every day of the week!

Rosson made friends with the Chick-fil-A owner in Louisiana, and eventually, he took over the location inside a Hammond, Lousiana mall at age 23.

Rosson worked hard and made a name for himself and in the late 80s, he moved back home as a family man. He opened the Ridgeland Chick-fil-A on County Line Road.

Chris Rosson, Chick-fil-A owner (WLBT)

“I still had grandparents that lived in Mississippi, a lot of cousins, a lot of aunts and uncles that lived in the Jackson metropolitan area,” he said. “It was only three years that I’ve ever lived in Mississippi because we moved so much you had to call someplace home. And, I always referenced Mississippi as home because that’s where my family’s from. I don’t think you can beat our hospitality.”

Rosson said Keyes Hayes took him under his wing. Hayes is the state’s very first Chick-fil-A operator who ran the Metro Center Mall location.

“He really has been a mentor to me. He’s was involved in the community, the schools, the churches, set up the right example of what servant leadership is,” Rosson said. “He kind of set the stage to help me see - it’s about the community, working with local schools, working with local churches, other businesses.”

Following the example before him, Rosson has given almost $300,000 in college scholarships in the Magnolia State, runs a 10-year Core Essentials Character Program inside all Madison County Elementary Schools, and has received numerous awards for his volunteerism, community service, and business leadership in the community.

And I can also say his locations also offer freebies for kids on Tuesdays - which is not something every Chick-fil-A owner does or is required to do.

But to Chris, he’s an avid hunter, outdoor sportsman, and family man who is proud that he got the opportunity to put his roots in one community.

“I wanted to have a place that I could call home. I had a great childhood, but we moved a lot, and I did not want to move my family as I moved,” he said. “I wanted to have a place I could settle down and call home.”

In honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A is also donating $25,000 to Feeding America.

The new store is located at 685 Highland Colony Parkway and will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

