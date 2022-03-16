Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Mississippi House and Senate pass resolutions to condemn Russian invasion

The Mississippi House of Representatives has introduced House Concurrent Resolution 77 which...
The Mississippi House of Representatives has introduced House Concurrent Resolution 77 which condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine.(wlox)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi House of Representatives and Senate have passed resolutions condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The House passed House Concurrent Resolution 77 which condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Mississippi Senate also unanimously passed Senate Concurrent Resolution 563 condemning the invasion of Ukraine and calling for the state to immediately cut all ties with Russia.

The resolutions call for severing all economic, financial, cultural, and other connections with the Russian Federation, its leaders, and its businesses.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi’s first-of-its-kind Chick-fil-A opens in Ridgeland, why it’s rare
Victims identified after ‘ambush’ on Locksley Drive in Jackson
Doctor: ‘Stealth Omicron’ could impact Mississippi in two weeks
Doctor: ‘Stealth Omicron’ could impact Mississippi in two weeks
‘These shootings are senseless’: Four people killed within 24-hour span in Jackson
Four people killed within 24-hour span in Jackson, bringing current total to 29
Highway 25 near Lone Pine Church Road
Carthage man killed in 2-vehicle crash

Latest News

Sunset on Lake Caroline
Here’s what permanent Daylight Saving Time would mean for Mississippi sunrises, sunsets
Ridgeland seeking $1.7 million to construct trail along Lake Harbour Drive
Madison city leaders have approved plans for a Keifer's restaurant on Highland Colony Parkway.
Keifer’s coming to Highland Colony Parkway
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 45-year-old Tammy Lynn Hicks...
Silver Alert issued for 45-year-old Corinth woman