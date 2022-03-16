Keifer’s coming to Highland Colony Parkway

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular Jackson restaurant will soon have another location in the metro area.

Tuesday, the Madison Board of Aldermen approved plans for a Keifer’s restaurant, which would be located on Highland Colony Parkway across from Broadmoor Baptist Church.

The restaurant would be in addition to the one on Poplar Boulevard, said Chip Holden, Keifer’s general manager.

“We are definitely moving out to Madison. But we do plan on keeping our Jackson location,” he said.

Holden did not have a date on when the new location would open or when construction would begin.

He said keep an eye on Keifer’s social media pages for more info.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.