Keifer’s coming to Highland Colony Parkway

Madison city leaders have approved plans for a Keifer's restaurant on Highland Colony Parkway.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular Jackson restaurant will soon have another location in the metro area.

Tuesday, the Madison Board of Aldermen approved plans for a Keifer’s restaurant, which would be located on Highland Colony Parkway across from Broadmoor Baptist Church.

The restaurant would be in addition to the one on Poplar Boulevard, said Chip Holden, Keifer’s general manager.

“We are definitely moving out to Madison. But we do plan on keeping our Jackson location,” he said.

Holden did not have a date on when the new location would open or when construction would begin.

He said keep an eye on Keifer’s social media pages for more info.

