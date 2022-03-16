Juvenile shot multiple times in Edwards

EDWARDS, Miss. (WLBT) - A juvenile was shot multiple times in Edwards on Tuesday.

The information comes from Edwards Police Chief Terence Crump.

Chief Crump says the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Withers Street and Highway 467 around 4:30 p.m.

The victim was responsive when officers arrived on the scene. He was then transported to a nearby hospital.

Chief Crump says authorities have a possible suspect that a witness was able to provide, and they are looking for that individual now.

This is an ongoing investigation.

