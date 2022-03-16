JSU president to testify in Homeland Security hearing on threats against HBCUs

WASHINGTON, D.C., Miss. (WLBT) - Counterterrorism talks will take center stage in Washington Thursday in a virtual Homeland Security hearing featuring Jackson State University President Thomas K. Hudson.

Hudson is one of three special guests to appear before the Committee on Homeland Security, chaired by Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS).

The hearing is entitled, “The Targeting of Black Institutions: From Church Violence to University Bomb Threats.”

Hudson will testify about the increased threats and violence facing HBCUs like Jackson State University and how to sustain campus security.

The purpose of the hearing is to receive testimony about the threats against Black institutions, including churches and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

In recent months HBCUs and other Black institutions in Mississippi and the nation have faced many bomb threats.

The hearing will also cover the importance of the Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP), which plays a vital role in helping at-risk nonprofit organizations and religious communities bolster security.

Witnesses in hearing:

Rev. Eric S.C. Manning, Senior Pastor, Mother Emanuel AME Church, Charleston, SC

Mr. Thomas K. Hudson, President, Jackson State University, Jackson, MS

Ms. Janai Nelson, President, and Director-Counsel, NAACP Legal Defense Fund

You can watch the hearing live on the committee’s website Thursday, March 17 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time.

