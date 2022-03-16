Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

JSU president to testify in Homeland Security hearing on threats against HBCUs

Thomas Hudson (Source: Jackson State University)
Thomas Hudson (Source: Jackson State University)(WTOK)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C., Miss. (WLBT) - Counterterrorism talks will take center stage in Washington Thursday in a virtual Homeland Security hearing featuring Jackson State University President Thomas K. Hudson.

Hudson is one of three special guests to appear before the Committee on Homeland Security, chaired by Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS).

The hearing is entitled, “The Targeting of Black Institutions: From Church Violence to University Bomb Threats.”

Hudson will testify about the increased threats and violence facing HBCUs like Jackson State University and how to sustain campus security.

The purpose of the hearing is to receive testimony about the threats against Black institutions, including churches and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

In recent months HBCUs and other Black institutions in Mississippi and the nation have faced many bomb threats.

The hearing will also cover the importance of the Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP), which plays a vital role in helping at-risk nonprofit organizations and religious communities bolster security.

Witnesses in hearing:

  • Rev. Eric S.C. Manning, Senior Pastor, Mother Emanuel AME Church, Charleston, SC
  • Mr. Thomas K. Hudson, President, Jackson State University, Jackson, MS
  • Ms. Janai Nelson, President, and Director-Counsel, NAACP Legal Defense Fund

You can watch the hearing live on the committee’s website Thursday, March 17 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi’s first-of-its-kind Chick-fil-A opens in Ridgeland, why it’s rare
Victims identified after ‘ambush’ on Locksley Drive in Jackson
Doctor: ‘Stealth Omicron’ could impact Mississippi in two weeks
Doctor: ‘Stealth Omicron’ could impact Mississippi in two weeks
‘These shootings are senseless’: Four people killed within 24-hour span in Jackson
Four people killed within 24-hour span in Jackson, bringing current total to 29
Highway 25 near Lone Pine Church Road
Carthage man killed in 2-vehicle crash

Latest News

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend arrested in deaths of missing pregnant woman, child; charged with murder, feticide
court gavel
Council says mayor’s decision to issue a notice to proceed violates terms of Richard’s emergency contract
The Mississippi House of Representatives has introduced House Concurrent Resolution 77 which...
Mississippi House and Senate pass resolutions to condemn Russian invasion
Sunset on Lake Caroline
Here’s what permanent Daylight Saving Time would mean for Mississippi sunrises, sunsets