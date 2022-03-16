Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Here’s what permanent Daylight Saving Time would mean for Mississippi sunrises, sunsets

Sunset on Lake Caroline
Sunset on Lake Caroline(Submitted by Lavon Tolleson)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Senate approved a bill Tuesday that will make daylight saving time permanent.

The bill would end the time change from daylight saving time to standard time, meaning Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year.

This would mean more daylight during the winter months, where the sun sometimes sets before 5 p.m. The lack of time change, however, would have an inverse impact on morning commuters.

For example, in late December and early-to-mid January, sunrise is 7:00 and 7:01 a.m., using projected data for 2022-23 for Jackson. A permanent daylight saving time would mean the sun wouldn’t get up until 8 a.m. during these months.

In North Mississippi, the latest sunrise would become 8:07 a.m. On the coast, the latest would be 7:52 a.m.

On the flip side, the earliest sunset, which is scheduled for 4:56 p.m. in early December using 2022 projections, would now be 5:56 p.m, using data for Jackson.

The bill still needs to be approved by the House of Representatives before it can be signed into law. If passed, the change would take place beginning November 2023.

If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN, CLEVELAND CLINIC)

