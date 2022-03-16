First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While our weather is quiet for now, storms are again in the forecast. Patchy fog is likely tonight with lows in the 50s.

Thursday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s. A storm system will arrive late Thursday night, mainly after midnight with thunderstorms likely. Hail and wind will be the primary or likeliest concerns with this system. It should exit the area after the morning commute.

Friday will turn sunny by afternoon with highs in the 70s.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be sunny with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Another storm system will arrive Monday night and Tuesday.

The average high is 69 and the average low is 47 this time of year. Sunrise is 7:09am and the sunset is 7:09pm, exactly 12 hours of daylight today. Calm wind tonight turning southerly at 10mph Thursday.

