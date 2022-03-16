First Alert Forecast: turning sunny into Thursday before more rain & storms arrive into Friday morning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As an upper-level low pressure system exits farther to the east today, we will gradually see the clouds break apart over the coming hours. A few areas of light drizzle could also be possible within the next few hours, but most spots will remain dry through today. Expect high temperatures to reach the middle and upper 60s this afternoon. Skies will be mostly clear overnight as temperatures bottom out in the upper 40s. We could also see areas of patchy fog develop later tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Bright and sunny conditions will be around though much of our Thursday for St. Patrick’s Day! High temperatures are forecast to quickly warm to the middle and upper 70s tomorrow afternoon across central and southwest MS. Clouds will eventually build back in by tomorrow night ahead of our next weather maker. Data suggest showers and storms will become widespread across the area through the overnight hours and into Friday morning. A few strong to severe storms during the time, mainly along and south of Interstate 20. Hail and gusty winds are the likeliest threats in addition to heavy downpours and lightning, but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out farther to the south.

Showers and possibly storms will likely be ongoing through the morning hours on Friday before we trend drier by the afternoon period as temperatures rise back to the 70s. You shouldn’t have any problems with the weather this weekend. Saturday will be cooler in the 60s before we rebound back to the 70s by Sunday. Quiet and mostly sunny conditions are expected to last all this weekend before potentially another storm risk arrives into next week. Rain and storms look likely ahead of another storm system on Tuesday into Wednesday, which could feature strong to severe storms. More details on this threat are to come closer to time.

