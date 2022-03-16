Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: clouds hang around Wednesday; rain, storms return Friday

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: Our upper low will continue to gradually exit to the east through the day. A few foggy areas could impact the morning commute along with a few isolated showers to start the day off. Clouds will slowly break through the afternoon hours with highs rebounding into the 60s to near 70. Skies will turn mostly clear overnight with lows in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: As a few clouds sneak across the area to start the day off, we’ll rebound toward more sunshine by afternoon with temperatures running well into the 70s by day’s end. Gradually, clouds will roll back – eventually leading up to widespread rain and storm chances by early Friday morning. A few of the storms could be strong with strong winds, hail and a spin-up tornado risk – along with heavy rain and frequent lightning. Lows will fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain and storms will be ongoing through Friday morning – trending quieter through the afternoon hours. Expect storm risk to end through mid-day with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. In the system’s wake, we’ll turn quiet for the weekend – partly cloudy Saturday with highs in the 60s to near 70; lower to middle 70s Sunday amid mostly sunny skies. We’ll get a quick ramp up in temperatures Monday, back into the middle to upper 70s before rain and storm chances increase again Tuesday and Wednesday – which could also yield a risk for strong to severe storms.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

