Diamondhead honors 101-year-old World War II veteran, Purple Heart recipient

The Diamondhead City Council presented a special proclamation on behalf of 101-year-old Robert Walker who fought in World War II in the Battle of Iwo Jima.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
“He is a great American, great guy,” said Darryl Davis, Commandant of the Diamondhead Marine Corps League.

Robert Walker served as a Marine in World War II. The 101-year-old is also a long-time resident of Diamondhead.

“He is the most amazing guy you will ever meet. There is not anything he wouldn’t do or couldn’t do,” his wife, Kathleen Walker, said proudly.

In 1945, he was assigned to the fourth Marine Division where he fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima, one of the bloodiest battles of World War II.

“He said he wishes there would never be another again,” Kathleen said.

After being injured on duty, Walker received a Purple Heart Medal to honor his sacrifice and bravery.

“He was evacuated and had some injuries taken care of during an explosion and the timeline of that was over a few months,” Davis said.

After completing his military service, he went on to help his country in other ways.

“Even after that, he was a true patriot of America. He met with a lot of groups as a guest speaker and just talked to a lot of folks. He is a Diamondhead legend,” Davis said.

Walker was presented with a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol, and a copy of his Congressional record that was created in 2020.

“He asked me the other day if he was going to be leaving. I said, no, you are going to be here forever. You are a Marine,” Kathleen said.

Walker was also awarded an Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, an American Campaign Medal, and a World War II Victory Medal.

It was an honor tonight to recognize United States Marine Corps Veteran Mr. Robert F. Walker, WWII Iwo Jima Purple Heart...

Posted by Mayor Nancy Depreo on Tuesday, March 15, 2022

