‘Death pending’ investigation launched after body found inside abandoned Jackson building

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A “death pending” investigation has been launched after a body was found inside an abandoned building at the corner of Church and Farish streets.

JPD Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said that the unidentified body was discovered around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The body has been taken to the State Crime Lab to determine their cause of death.

