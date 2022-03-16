Connect. Shop. Support Local.
‘Death pending’ investigation launched after body found inside abandoned Jackson building

Jackson Police Department
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A “death pending” investigation has been launched after a body was found inside an abandoned building at the corner of Church and Farish streets.

JPD Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said that the unidentified body was discovered around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The body has been taken to the State Crime Lab to determine their cause of death.

