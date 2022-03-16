Chief Davis responds to Monday night’s tense Locksley Drive crime scene at public hearing on Jackson crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes got residents and city leaders together Tuesday night to talk solutions to crime.

As the city’s homicide count continues to rise, it was evident at Tuesday’s hearing that residents are ready to address the root causes of crime.

Jackson Police Chief James Davis began Tuesday’s public hearing with a sense of disappointment after a tense crime scene on Locksley Drive Monday night led to shots being fired as officers were investigating a double homicide.

The gunfire forced our crews to leave the scene.

“In the midst of you having two deceased individuals in the street, we had to control the crowd because they were so tied up in whatever their dispute was,” Davis said. “We’re trying to work the crime scene and control the crowd.”

Residents then addressed the chief and precinct commanders directly, sharing their concerns and offering suggestions on how to curb violence in their city.

Some of those concerns had to do with gun shows in the city. It’s something Councilman Stokes and Chief Davis have openly voiced their opposition to in the past.

“Sunday, I got to witness something that happened at one of these gun shows. This young man was in there saying, ‘Yeah, that’s the gun I want. I’ve been looking for that kind of gun. If anybody messes with me, I’m going to shoot them.’ And they sold him the gun,” one resident said.

Some suggestions from residents included creating organizations and events to give the city’s youth more structure in their lives.

“I’d really like to see more emphasis on jobs,” another resident said. “We have to put more money in these teens pockets because a lot of these crimes are clearly desperation.”

County leaders like District 2 Supervisor David Archie also took to the podium Tuesday, apologizing for not taking a more active approach to standing up against crime and vowing to do so going forward.

“Our - including me - elected officials are not doing enough,” Archie said. “We’re not on the front lines enough, challenging hard core crime in the city of Jackson.”

We were unable to connect with Chief Davis about whether anyone was injured or impacted by Monday night’s gunfire near Locksley Drive, but he did acknowledge that crowding crime scenes makes it challenging for investigators to do their job.

