14-year-old charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 4-month-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 14-year-old boy is in custody, charged with manslaughter, following a Tuesday afternoon shooting in North Lubbock that left a four-month-old dead, police say.

Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 3600 block of Lehigh Street at 3:05 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, following reports of a shooting. While on the way to the scene, police learned a victim arrived via private vehicle at University Medical Center. The victim, four-month-old Jaqari Jones, was pronounced deceased at University Medical Center.

The investigation revealed a group of juveniles was in the home Jones was shot.

The 14-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday, March 16, and booked into the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police did not provide any further information.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.