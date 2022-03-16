10 ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day around the Metro

JACKSON, Miss. (MISSISSIPPI WEEKEND) -

St. Patty’s Day means all things green, from what you wear- to what you eat! But you don’t need the luck of the Irish to find plans this St. Patrick’s Day. Here’s a list of 10 fun things to do around the metro to celebrate.

1- Hal N Mal’s St. Paddy’s Day Parade & Festival : Go Big & Come Home

The Iconic parade also known as Green Mardi Gras, is back and bigger than ever! It’s a celebration all month long because the parade isn’t until Saturday, March 26th. If you’re wondering why- it’s because the parade is always been scheduled on the 4th weekend of March in partnership with the Sweet Potato Queens. This years parade Grand Marshal is Alexander “Trace” Armstrong Alston III, a long time parade goer, and member of The Rude Crew. It’s almost time to paint the town green for the return of Hal n Mal’s St. Paddy’s Day Parade! Then get ready to do it all again that night for the after party at Hal n Mal’s featuring live music from The Molly Ringwalds, DJ URI, Southern Komfort Brass Band, and more!

2- Try an Irish White Mocha at Cups

On a day when all things are green, why not add it to your coffee to help start your day? Cups is celebrating the start of spring, and St. Patty’s Day with a few new drinks on their menu. The Irish White Mocha is topped with whipped cream and green sprinkles. And they are brewing their Irish Cream Drip coffee, so you don’t want to miss your beat.

3- Grab a St. Patrick’s Day Donuts from District Donuts

At District Donuts, they mean business... donut business that is! They switch up their menu every Thursday and today is something special! Stop by for their St. Patty’s Day selection with the Irish Channel Slammer, Lucky Leprechaun, Green Ginger Beer, Limoncello Basil, Bananas Foster, and Nutella Mouse donut.

4- Enjoy some Irish Classics at Fenian’s Pub

Fenian’s Pub celebrates the Irish all year long- but on St. Patrick’s Day everyone gets to join in on the fun! They’ve got you covered when comes to drinks- from green beer, to Guinness, and whiskey. And if we’re talking food- although the menu will be limited, they are still serving all of your favorites. The St. Patrick’s Day menu includes fish and chips, Sheppard’s pie, corned beef and cabbage, chicken curry, leak and potato soup, Guinness stew, and more! Stick around for live music from John McNaughton and Chris Derrick at 5pm, then Kyree’s Cash Flow at 9pm.

5- Hang out at Irish at Eastover

Thursdays are always a good time at the District at Eastover! Enjoy live music, green beer, festive macrons from La Brioche, a 5K run or walk, a leprechaun lap for kids, and food from one of the restaurants at the District, or Cultivation Food Hall. The event is from 6pm-8pm, and if you haven’t registered for the run/walk yet, you can head to the district at 5pm today to sign up.

6- Take advantage of discounts at West of Fifty Five

When I said St. Patrick’s Day was about all things green, this boutique said literally! Today, all green items in the store and online will be 25% off at West of Fifty Five!

7- Taste the Rainbow at The Yard Milkshake Bar

The Yard has been a premier Ice Cream spot since they opened in 2017, and since March is the month of St. Patrick’s Day, they decided to get festive. Who’s Your Patty? is a cereal lovers dream, with lucky charms cereal milk ice cream, in a jar with gold sprinkles, topped with lucky charms marshmallows, pot of gold cookie dough, and a sour candy rainbow. The shake is huge so grab your crew, and be prepared to share!

8- Get Magically Delicious Cookies at Whimsy Cookie Co.

Since we’re talking about sweet treats, we had to add Whimsy Cookie Co to the list. They’ve got festive baked goods that look so pretty, you almost feel guilty taking a bite...almost! From clover cookies, to mint chocolate chip brownies, this bakery will definitely satisfy your sweet tooth on St. Patrick’s Day.

9- Throw your own St. Patrick’s Day Party

Not into going out on St. Patty’s Day? No worries- you can bring the fun home! Gifts by KPEP is a local shop in the Renaissance in Ridgeland that helps customers find the right items for every occasion. From clover themed cups and plates, to rainbow napkins, and banner sets- they’ll help you turn your home into a place suited for leprechauns.

10- St. Patty’s Day themed Donuts at Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme always takes advantage of a holiday, so for St. Patrick’s Day, they’re going all out by adding 4 themed doughnuts to the mix! You’ll get to meet Lenny the Leprechaun, taste the rainbow, and even enjoy a pot of gold- and yes I’m still talking about the doughnuts. They also have an original glazed doughnut dipped in green icing with green sprinkles. The best part- if you show up tomorrow wearing green, you’ll get one free green original glazed donut in shop, or in the drive through.

