WLBT’s Things To Know 3/15/22: State gas tax, anti-critical race theory, and Bob Saget

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. State gas tax

Lawmakers in the Mississippi Senate moved another step forward with Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann’s plan to ease the pain at gas pumps. Across the state, the price per gallon is up about seventeen cents from just last week. Prices are holding steady at about $4 across the state. It’s gone up more than a quarter in just one week. However, four bucks is still 32 cents cheaper than the national average of $4.32. GasBuddy says the price for a gallon of gas in Mississippi is up 85 cents from last month’s average.

2. Anti-critical race theory

Critical race theory (MGN)

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced Monday that he’s signed a bill aimed at eliminating critical race theory in schools. Senate Bill 2113 was passed with the goal of eliminating the teaching of critical race theory in any public institution in the state. Senator Michael McLendon introduced the bill. He says it was needed to ensure no child is taught they are superior or inferior to another. The bill passed the House of Representatives earlier this month after hours of debate.

3. Bob Saget

Bob Saget (Gray)

A judge in Florida on Monday agreed to make permanent an order that prohibits the release of photos, video or other records related to the investigation into the death of comedian Bob Saget. During a court hearing in Orlando, Circuit Judge Vincent Chiu said he would issue a permanent injunction that had been requested by Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters. The family members had filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the release of any records from the local medical examiner’s office and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office involving the investigation into Saget’s death. Saget, 65, was found dead Jan. 9 in a room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando. He had performed in the area the previous night as part of a stand-up tour.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.