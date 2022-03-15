Waste Management files motion to intervene in mayor’s case against city council, claims mayor circumventing state law

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An attorney for Waste Management of Mississippi has filed a motion to intervene in Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s case against the Jackson City Council.

The motion was filed in Hinds County Chancery Court Tuesday, a day after the firm dropped its other lawsuit against the mayor.

Earlier this month, the mayor filed suit seeking an emergency ruling against the council, asking the court to find that the seven-member body has no authority to negotiate or execute contracts for the collection of solid waste and has no authority to amend the mayor’s emergency order.

The council previously amended the mayor’s executive order over solid waste to remove references to Richard’s Disposal, the firm Lumumba hand-picked to award a one-year emergency contract.

The council later ended the mayor’s state of emergency and voted down two motions to ratify Richard’s emergency contract.

In its motion to intervene, Waste Management is asking the court to direct the mayor “to follow his obligations under statute, city ordinances, and the RFP, and engage in good faith negotiations pursuant to the RFP for a six-year term.”

The company is also asking the court to prevent the mayor from declaring future states of emergencies to “circumvent Mississippi law and award any contract to Richard’s Disposal.”

Meanwhile, Waste Management says no emergency exists, saying that it has offered to extend its current pickup services through April 30.

At the center of the suit is who will haul Jackson residents’ trash.

Lumumba has been pushing the council to back Richard’s Disposal. However, members twice rejected proposals to award the New Orleans-based firm a six-year, $50 million hauling deal.

Following that decision, Lumumba issued a state of emergency, saying that the city did not have enough time to negotiate a new trash contract before Jackson’s current six-month deal expires on March 31.

As part of that order, the mayor entered into a one-year emergency deal with Richard’s.

The council, though, amended that order, removing references to Richard’s, and replacing it with Waste Management.

The council then ended the emergency declaration and voted down two measures to ratify the emergency contract.

Waste Management argues that the mayor’s actions are part of his “emergency playbook to end-run the city council.”

The firm goes on to state that after the council rejected Richard’s, the administration should have immediately entered into talks with Waste Management.

“As such, the mayor has failed to fulfill his obligation to negotiate in good faith. Instead, he purportedly has signed a contract to Richard’s Disposal for a period of one year on an ‘emergency basis’ without following the RFP procedure set forth under Mississippi law,” Waste Management wrote. “The mayor cannot create his own emergency to end-run Mississippi law or the approval of the... city council.”

In addition to seeking a court order for the mayor to begin talks, Waste Management also is asking the courts to require Lumumba to enter into good-faith negotiations for a six-year term, which was advertised in the RFP.

Jackson issued a request for proposals for garbage pickup in October. Three companies responded: Waste Management, Richard’s, and FCC Environmental Services.

The RFP stated that the contract would be for six years with four options to extend for one year each.

Last year, the city was in a similar situation after the council rejected the mayor’s bid to bring on FCC Environmental Services.

At that time, Lumumba entered into talks with Waste Management, which received the second-highest score during the previous RFP evaluation process. However, Lumumba refused to offer the firm anything more than a one-year contract.

After Waste Management refused a one-year contract, the mayor declared a state of emergency. The company was eventually re-hired for six months and a new RFP was issued for trash hauling.

“The mayor’s office has now had several months to complete this process. However, because the city council would not approve the mayor’s preferred provider, the mayor simply stopped this process and refused to negotiate with any other vendors,” an attorney for Waste Management wrote. “Clearly, the circumstance of this self-created ‘emergency’ caused by the mayor’s delay is not an emergency. It is a brazen attempt to circumvent the law and the RFP process.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.