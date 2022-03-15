Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Vicksburg announces new mental health benefits for city employees

Vicksburg, Mississippi
Vicksburg, Mississippi(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Vicksburg is prioritizing its city employees’ mental health.

Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. announced the new policy changes that will benefit city employees. It includes a contract with NuLife Health Care that provides mental health services and provides training to help division heads and staff members be aware of the signs of mental health issues in employees.

NuLife is a new health clinic in Vicksburg that specializes in treatment for depression, anxiety, PTSD, bipolar, schizophrenia, drug addiction and other mental health counselling.

Owner Stacy Flowers says the work can especially help Vicksburg police officers.

“Officers are exposed to traumatic calls daily,” Flowers said. “Repeated exposure to these stressors may be associated with development of mental illnesses.”

The city is using American Rescue Plan Act funds to help with the benefits, citing a study that 1 in 4 employees reported a decline in their mental health since the onset of COVID-19.

The city will pay for a minimum of two sessions with a provider, with an option for more should it be needed.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims identified after ‘ambush’ on Locksley Drive in Jackson
Kathryn Blankenship
Coroner identifies 7-year-old victim involved in car crash at Clarion-Ledger building; Woman charged with aggravated DUI
Kathryn Blankenship
Woman charged in deadly DUI crash given $100K bond
Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders
‘You had to be there!’ Coach Prime’s JSU fundraiser ‘a huge success’
Jackson State will return for one final Southern Heritage Classic
Southern Heritage Classic organizer sues Jackson State for breach of contract

Latest News

‘Learning is a lifelong process’ | The woman who made history in Mississippi’s junior college...
‘Learning is a lifelong process’ | The woman who made history in Mississippi’s junior college system
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, right, speaks during a news conference on Tuesday,...
Fitch granted more time to serve process in China COVID-19 lawsuit
WLBT’s things to know
WLBT’s Things To Know 3/15/22: State gas tax, anti-critical race theory, and Bob Saget
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: stormy periods through Tuesday