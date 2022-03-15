Vicksburg announces new mental health benefits for city employees

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Vicksburg is prioritizing its city employees’ mental health.

Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. announced the new policy changes that will benefit city employees. It includes a contract with NuLife Health Care that provides mental health services and provides training to help division heads and staff members be aware of the signs of mental health issues in employees.

NuLife is a new health clinic in Vicksburg that specializes in treatment for depression, anxiety, PTSD, bipolar, schizophrenia, drug addiction and other mental health counselling.

Owner Stacy Flowers says the work can especially help Vicksburg police officers.

“Officers are exposed to traumatic calls daily,” Flowers said. “Repeated exposure to these stressors may be associated with development of mental illnesses.”

The city is using American Rescue Plan Act funds to help with the benefits, citing a study that 1 in 4 employees reported a decline in their mental health since the onset of COVID-19.

The city will pay for a minimum of two sessions with a provider, with an option for more should it be needed.

