Small Simpson county school takes STEM skills to first robotics competition

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math or STEM education is a rarity for many schools, but one small Simpson county school is making it standard in the curriculum.

Genesis One Christian School is preparing its young students for the 21st century by offering STEM education and pushing them to broaden their horizons.

“It really felt like a challenge, but overall I had fun,” said Lance Robinson.

The Genesis One Christian School fifth grader’s favorite subject is reading, but excelling in STEM brought him to his first robotics competition.

“I built a robot, and I lost twice, but it was just by a few points because his was stronger,” said Robinson. “I like that we get to learn and we get to have fun.”

Hartfield Academy in Flowood hosted the Mississippi Robotics STEM/SUMO competition, where eight schools also tested their skills in math, science, tool I-D, and electricity.

Fourth grader Joy Womack is one of four girls on the nine member team.

“Math is interesting. So is science. You get to learn more and more every day,” said Womack. “I like STEM because you have math and science and there are robots and technology, engineering. It’s just fun”.

Genesis One is a small school in Mendenhall with 54 students from three years old to sixth grade. All are taught STEM courses daily. The Robotics program was introduced in 2021.

“We want to make sure that we make those things available to our kids right now so that they can build on something in the future in science, technology, math, and engineering,” said Mendenhall Ministries president Dr. Scottye Holloway.

It was a great first showing for Genesis One, with the elementary students placing first in fifth-grade math, two second place wins in science, and two third-place rankings in electricity.

For more information or to make a donation you can find Genesis One Christian School on Facebook.

