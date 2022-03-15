Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Plans underway to honor the lives of former Governor William Winter and First Lady Elise Winter

Former President Bill Clinton will speak at the celebration in Jackson
By Maggie Wade
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Plans are underway to honor a former Governor and First Lady.

Former President Bill Clinton will be in Mississippi to celebrate the lives of Governor William Winter and First Lady Elise Winter.

Winter died in 2020. Speakers include former President Bill Clinton, former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour and former Supreme Court Justice Reuben Anderson.(WLBT)

The event will be held at the Two Mississippi Museums in May. Speakers also include former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour and former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Reuben Anderson.

Winter has been praised nationally for the groundbreaking passage of education reform during his term and his work to open the Two Museums.(WLBT)

Winter served as governor from 1980 through 1984. His term as governor has been nationally acclaimed for the groundbreaking passage of education reform.

Winter died in 2020. He worked for years to open the two Museums in Jackson.

