Murder conviction appeal denied for man who killed step daughter

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man serving time for first-degree murder and aggravated domestic violence will not be getting out of MDOC custody anytime soon, despite his appeal.

David Horton pleaded guilty to shooting his step daughter, Kristian Williams, and injuring his wife Davietta Horton in 2014 at their Fredrica Avenue home.

Horton was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

He filed a motion for post-conviction relief alleging his plea and convictions should be set aside because his sentence was unconstitutional and his plea was involuntary.

The circuit court denied Horton’s motion, and Horton appealed. Now, the Mississippi Court of Appeals has upheld the circuit court’s decision denying Horton’s appeal.

