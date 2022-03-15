LT. Governor proposes suspension of state’s gas tax

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Lawmakers in the Mississippi Senate moved another step forward with Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann’s plan to ease the pain at gas pumps.

Across the state, the price per gallon is up about seventeen cents from just last week.

Prices are holding steady at about $4 across the state. It’s gone up more than a quarter in just one week. However, four bucks is still 32 cents cheaper than the national average of $4.32.

GasBuddy says the price for a gallon of gas in Mississippi is up 85 cents from last month’s average.

Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann says he’s noticed.

“To fill up my truck cost $106,” said Hosemann. “The next time I went to fill it up, they cut it off at $100 because of my credit card, you know, you go to $100, they cut your credit card off.”

That’s why he says he wants to see the state’s gas tax suspended for six-months to combat record-level inflation.

“Everybody is facing this the same, said Hosemann. “We’re facing at the grocery store; we’re facing the same thing at the pump.”

Governor Tate Reeves spoke on the possibility of a gas tax suspension on Friday.

Reeves says it’s something to consider but questions how much relief it would really provide.

“State fuel taxes only collect about 18 cents a gallon,” said Reeves. “So in the overall scheme of things, we’re up a couple dollars a gallon in Mississippi over the last year. And it’s a relatively small fraction, but it’s certainly something I’m open to anything to provide relief to Mississippians can get on board with.”

If Reeves does end up supporting the item, the Lieutenant governor is asking that the fuel tax be suspended immediately after the governor signs the bill.

“It’s really important that we be flexible,” said Hosemann. “We’re not the federal government. When we see things like this happen in a month or two months, and we see this escalation, we can move to where our people get help, and that’s what they need today.”

