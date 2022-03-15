Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Jackson/Hinds Library System names new executive director

Eudora Welty Library
Eudora Welty Library(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than a year after it began advertising for the position, the Jackson/Hinds Library System has a new executive director.

Floyd Council officially began in the role Tuesday, according to library officials.

The library system began advertising for the position last February. The website on Tuesday stated that the “position has been filled.”

He replaces former interim director Kimberly Corbett and former executive director, Patricia Furr, who is currently suing the JHLS in federal court.

WLBT has reached out to Library Board of Trustees Chair Rickey Jones and is waiting to hear back.

No further details were available.

