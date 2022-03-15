‘It smells so bad’: Jackson woman claims sewage in her yard is making her sick

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Unsanitary and repulsive - this is what Jackson resident Linda Splain says her home is now that several inches of sewage backed-up into her yard and home.

But this isn’t the first time. This has been going on for 2 years now with no end in sight.

“Even two years later, it has got so much sewage in the soil under my house that it smells so bad when the wind comes through,” she said.

And because of that heavy saturation over the years and the latest back-up, Splain says she’s been feeling sick to her stomach.

“I have been feeling very bad. I’ve had serious headaches this weekend and I’m not breathing real well.”

An infectious disease specialist for Baptist Memorial Healthcare says Jackson residents aren’t at risk for hepatitis and dysentery and other diseases. However, the long-term sewage fumes can cause respiratory issues.

“It’s not usually an infection problem,” explained Dr. Stephan Threlkeld, “that’s usually sort of irritation of the airways and more of a primary lung issue than it is an infection per se. But having any sort of biological contamination and odors around can lead to certainly respiratory irritation.”

Splain says she has called the city several times after the back-up first occurred last week, but she never saw a truck come out to work on the problem until Monday.

“They just need to care. They just need to get out here and make this right. Fix it. Don’t just put a patch on it. Fix it. Make a permanent fix.”

