Four people killed within 24-hour span in Jackson, bringing current total to 29

‘These shootings are senseless’: Four people killed within 24-hour span in Jackson
‘These shootings are senseless’: Four people killed within 24-hour span in Jackson(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have reported four deaths in the Capital City within a 24-hour span, bringing the current 2022 total to 29.

The first two deaths were reported Monday evening when two men were shot on Locksley Drive.

Authorities said David Wilburn, 23, was shot multiple times while driving a vehicle and died at the scene.

The passenger in the vehicle, Eric Washington, 27, was shot multiple times and ran from the vehicle driven by Wilburn. Washington would die just a short distance away.

The third and fourth deaths were was reported Tuesday.

Antwain Smith, Jr. passed away after suffering fatal injuries following a Monday shooting. A woman also died at Merit Health after being shot multiple times in the torso.

“These shootings are senseless,” stated Deputy Chief of Police Deric Hearn in a press release Tuesday, “and we ask our citizens of Jackson to resolve their problems without guns.”

All four deaths are currently under investigation. If you have any information regarding the crimes, you are asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 355-8477.

