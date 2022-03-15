Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Florida senator praises Ukraine president amid GOP push for fighter jets for the country

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) shared his thoughts on the ongoing conflict ahead of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress Wednesday
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address a joint session of Congress Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. Eastern via video conference as Russian attacks on his country intensify. By the afternoon, the majority of Congress will have a better understanding of where Ukraine stands.

Ukraine still has control of its capital city, Kyiv Russian ground troops advance as airstrikes hit targets including a subway station and apartment blocks. In recent days, American journalists are being counted among the casualties.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, spoke about what he’s expecting.

“I’m very appreciative that Zelensky cares about democracy. He’s rallied the Ukrainian people to defend freedom,” Scott said. “Probably that defense might be the reason why we don’t have to send men and women into battle. We need to send him all the resources he needs to be able to defend our freedom and democracy, including get the planes out of Poland.”

The White House is also confirming that President Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week for a NATO summit on Ukraine.

Multimedia journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims identified after ‘ambush’ on Locksley Drive in Jackson
Kathryn Blankenship
Coroner identifies 7-year-old victim involved in car crash at Clarion-Ledger building; Woman charged with aggravated DUI
Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders
‘You had to be there!’ Coach Prime’s JSU fundraiser ‘a huge success’
Kathryn Blankenship
Woman charged in deadly DUI crash given $100K bond
Jackson State will return for one final Southern Heritage Classic
Southern Heritage Classic organizer sues Jackson State for breach of contract

Latest News

.
State lawmakers react to Gov. Reeves signing anti-Critical Race Theory bill
Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill into law Monday banning Critical Race Theory in Mississippi...
State lawmakers react to Gov. Reeves signing anti-Critical Race Theory bill
Critical race theory
Gov. Reeves signs anti-critical race theory bill into law
A bill advancing in Mississippi says anyone could cite religious objections to avoid a public...
Mississippi advances bill against COVID vaccine mandates
Mississippi educators discuss current teacher pay raise legislation
Mississippi educators discuss current teacher pay raise legislation