First Alert Weather Forecast

By Dave Roberts
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few showers are possible tonight with patchy fog.  No severe weather is expected.  Lows will be in the 50s. 

Wednesday will give us gradual clearing with highs in the upper 60s.  Thursday may start foggy, but sunshine will allow us to warm into the 70s from the morning 50s.  The next storm system will arrive overnight Thursday into Friday morning.  We have a slight risk for severe weather, which is a 2 on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest and 2 being the lowest.  The likeliest risks with the next system would be hail and wind.  Flash flooding and tornadoes are less likely.

Friday through Monday look delightful with morning lows in the 50s and daytime highs in the 70s along with plenty of sunshine. 

Another strong storm system will arrive Monday night or Tuesday threatening severe weather again. 

Average high is 69 and the average low is 46.  Sunrise is 7:10am and the sunset is 7:08pm.  Northwest wind at 5mph tonight and Wednesday.  Jackson had over an inch of rain today.

