First Alert Forecast: stormy periods through Tuesday

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUESDAY: An upper disturbance will pinwheel across the state through the day – bringing a few opportunities of showers and storms along with it. An active, stormy morning will give way to a lull through the mid-day hours ahead of another uptick in scattered storms by late afternoon and evening. Highs will top out in the 60s and 70s. Storms will gradually taper off through the overnight hours with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Any strong storms that can develop could feature lightning, gusty winds and hail.

WEDNESDAY: Our upper low will continue to gradually exit to the east through the day. A few isolated showers amid clouds will be possible to start the day off. Clouds will slowly clear through the afternoon hours with highs rebounding into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Skies will turn mostly clear overnight with lows in the upper 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Thursday will quickly surge from morning lows in the 40s to near 50 to the middle to upper 70s ahead of more opportunities for rain and storms developing by Thursday night into Friday. We’ll trend cooler for the last full day of winter on Saturday – but not nearly as chilly as this past weekend. Temperatures will rebound through the 70s to near 80 by early next week ahead of our next rain maker.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

