First Alert Forecast: Much rainfall this morning with cloudy conditions into the afternoon! More storms possible later this evening!

Warmer conditions in store for us and more rain on the way Friday! The weekend looks to be clear and with much sun shine! (WLBT)

We have had a wet morning in store for us as we continue into the afternoon. We are still dealing with mostly cloudy conditions in the area. Most of our rain chances have moved out of the area, as the Area of Low Pressure sits just off towards our Northwest over states Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas. We are expecting a few more rain showers later on in the evening a lot of the rain returns back around the Low-Pressure system. Tuesday, Highs maintain the mid to upper 60s, with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows on Tuesday fall to the low 50s to upper 40s.

Wednesday, we move out of our rain chances with partly sunny conditions. Highs return to the low 70s, with Lows falling to the upper 40s. Thursday, St. Patrick’s day looks to be rather beautiful for us as Highs reach back into the upper 70s. Mostly sunny conditions with Lows falling to the mid-50s that night.

Friday, we see our next rain chances move through the area with another front. We are looking at a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s, and our Lows falling to the mid-40s. Mostly cloudy conditions Friday. Saturday and Sunday Highs remain in the low 70s, with mostly sunny conditions over the weekend. Lows remain in the mid-40s. Monday of next week, we are seeing Highs in the upper 70s with mostly sunny conditions.

