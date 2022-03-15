Faulty equipment, not just bad chemicals, led to Nov. shutdown at O.B. Curtis, emails show

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A temporary shut down at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant in November was not solely the result of a bad batch of chemicals, but also the result of a leak and faulty equipment at the plant’s chemical bulk tanks, emails obtained by WLBT indicate.

In November, the city of Jackson shut down production on the conventional side of the Curtis plant, after an operator at the facility discovered that a “bad batch” of chemicals had gotten into the water.

The chemicals, ACH, or aluminum clorohydrate, are used to help solids “coagulate” and sink to the bottom of the plant’s conventional basins.

However, on Saturday, November 13, an operator noticed that the treatment was not working. And, as a result, the conventional side of the plant was shut down, causing water production in the city to drop.

City Engineer Charles Williams told the problem was the result of “some issues with our ACH process,” in particular, a “bad batch” of chemicals.

“We believe right now we got a bad batch and we had a very difficult time trying to get it out of the basins. So, we had to drop our basins to get it cleaned out,” he said. “That’s a very timely process.”

The problem led to a drop in water pressure in the system, causing water pressure and service to be lost for dozens of customers in south Jackson.

Email correspondence between the Mississippi State Department of Health, Environmental Protection Agency, and the city of Jackson confirms that a bad batch of ACH was part of the problem. However, the emails also reveal that the plant had problems with three of the bulk tanks used to hold the ACH.

The emails also reveal that had the tanks been working properly, a single bad batch of chemicals would not have led to a temporary shut down.

“They have three bulk tanks that run in parallel. Normally, between those 3 tanks, they can hold about 10 trucks full of product. One bad truck mixed in with 10 would not cause a problem for them,” wrote Amy McLeod an engineer with MSDH’s Bureau of Public Water Supply.

McLeod conducted a site visit at the Curtis plant on November 15, where she discussed the problem with the operator on shift, Robert Loftin. “Mr. Loftin thinks it could be either a bad batch or the tank levels got so low that they were drawing in sludge/trash from the bottoms of the tanks,” she added.

(A copy of McLeod’s email is shown below.)

In addition to product concerns, McLeod said she learned on her site visit that the city had “lost the ability to feed the chemical to the injection point” and that a maintenance supervisor “was working on running a rubber hose through the piping trench to the injection point.”

O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant (WLBT)

Subsequent emails show that the ACH feeder line being used by the city was down as a result of a clog. Deputy Director of Water Operations Mary Carter told MSDH that plant operators discovered that the line was actually the city’s backup feeder line and had been in use for six or seven years.

Said Carter, “They are working to replace the original line so that there will be redundancy if the line clogs in the future.”

Numerous problems have been reported at the Curtis plant in the last year or so. In Feb. 2021, operations were slowed at the plant after equipment froze during the city’s winter water crisis.

Later, in April, a fire broke out at an electrical panel at the plant causing its high-service pumps to be taken offline.

A November plant inspection revealed that the pumps were still out of service and Jackson could not provide a timeline on when they would be put back to work.

In January, the Environmental Protection Agency cited Jackson for failing to make repairs and gave the city 45 days to show cause as to why EPA should not initiate legal proceedings.

Last month, MSDH gave the city until June 22 to have the electrical panel replaced and one of its high-service pumps back online.

City officials could not be reached for additional comments or clarification on the emails.

