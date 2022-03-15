Connect. Shop. Support Local.
City of Jackson receives national grant to help reduce violence

The Capital City will receive a $1 million grant to focus on community safety
By Maggie Wade
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will receive a grant focusing on community safety at a national meeting in Washington Monday.

Jackson city leaders were among those attending the National League of Cities Conference in Washington.(CNN)

President Joe Biden greeted leaders from around the country at the National League of Cities Conference in Washington.

Among those leaders Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and members of the City Council. The Capital City has been selected to participate in a two-year program that was created in response to an increase in violence here and in other cities around the nation.

Jackson, Baltimore, Dallas, Philadelphia and St. Louis were chosen for the Initiative to Advance Community Safety.(WLBT)

The city will receive $1 million to help organize, focus and expand safety and violence reduction strategies.

Mayor Lumumba said, “this is a great opportunity to network with colleagues and experts to learn what works in the short-term and long-term to make Jackson a safer place for all. I am proud to have been selected for this initiative.”

Officials with the NLC said the investment in local action was spurred to reduce and prevent violence while advancing new visions for safety in communities.

