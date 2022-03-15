Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Carthage man killed in 2-vehicle crash

Highway 25 near Lone Pine Church Road
Highway 25 near Lone Pine Church Road
By Howard Ballou
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Carthage man has died from injuries suffered in a crash Tuesday morning.

Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirmed he recovered the body of 66-year-old Jose Melendez around 8 a.m.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 25 around Lone Pine Church Road. Melendez suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

There is no word, yet, on the cause of the crash, but the Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating.

