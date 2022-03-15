Carthage man killed in 2-vehicle crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Carthage man has died from injuries suffered in a crash Tuesday morning.

Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirmed he recovered the body of 66-year-old Jose Melendez around 8 a.m.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 25 around Lone Pine Church Road. Melendez suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

There is no word, yet, on the cause of the crash, but the Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating.

