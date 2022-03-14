Connect. Shop. Support Local.
‘You had to be there!’ Coach Prime’s JSU fundraiser ‘a huge success’

Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime rolled out the red carpet this weekend for celebrity artists Keith Sweat, Keyshia Cole, and lots of other VIPs for a Jackson State University fundraiser.

“The “#IBELIEVEPARTY was a HUGE SUCCESS BECAUSE OF ALL Y’ALL! Y’all showed up #SocleanUDirty and I loved every dress, suit, outfit & whatever that was 😂😂😂😂😂,” Prime wrote on Instagram.

The fundraiser, inside the Jackson Convention Complex, was held Saturday, March 12.

The event was hosted by Prime and the Jackson State University Football Team.

“We must bless the people again and do it this summer and I want it to be free, except the VIP tables,” Prime said.

